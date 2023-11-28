Cops Probing NBA Star Josh Giddey’s Alleged Relationship With Minor
HEAT IS ON
California police are investigating anonymous allegations that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had a relationship with an underage girl, according to TMZ. The tabloid reported Tuesday that the Newport Beach Police Department is doing its “due diligence” in probing the claims against the 21-year-old Australian player. The NBA began “looking into” the matter on Friday, shortly after the allegations went viral on social media. The posts, now deleted, include images and video of a man who appears to be Giddey with a female. It was not clear where or when the footage was taken. Giddey and Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault demurred when asked about the claims, and the guard played in the Thunder’s Saturday game. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was still expected to start in the evening’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.