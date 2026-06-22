Cops Make Staggering Surprise Discovery in Drug Raid

Alan Greenspan, the economist who led the Federal Reserve through five terms under four U.S. presidents and helped shape American economic policy for decades, has died at the age of 100. His wife, NBC News chief Washington correspondent and chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell, confirmed his death in a statement, saying he died Monday at their home from complications of Parkinson’s disease. “He was a giant of a man who helped shape the U.S. economy for decades under presidents of both parties, but was always honest in acknowledging his mistakes,” Mitchell, 79, said. Greenspan served as Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve from 1987, when he was first appointed by President Ronald Reagan, to 2006, making him one of the longest-serving central bankers in modern U.S. history. He presided over several major economic events that helped shape modern American capitalism, including Black Monday and the rise of the internet. But critics say his support for financial deregulation helped set the stage for the 2007–08 global financial crisis. Beyond Greenspan’s public life, Mitchell, his wife of 29 years, described him as a devoted partner. “To me he was my husband, who shaped my life from our very first date in 1984,” she said. “He will be remembered for his brilliance and his kindness. Being his life partner was the joy of my life.”
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- 1NBC Legend Announces Famous Husband Is Dead at 100END OF AN ERAAlan Greenspan, who led the Federal Reserve through five terms under four U.S. presidents, has died.
- 2Woman, 76, Killed When Tesla on Autopilot Crashes Into HouseCONCERNING FAILUREThe driver said he was using his car’s automated system when the car careened off the road.
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- 3Southwest Jet Hit by Ground Vehicle in Airport CrashTRAVEL CHAOSPassengers faced chaos after the collision.
- 4Cops Make Staggering Surprise Discovery in Drug RaidSURREAL FINDA painting worth up to $17 million was discovered in a Paris raid.
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- 5Company Apologizes for Email After Horrific Crocodile AttackMARKETING MELTDOWNThe voucher firm’s promo went out two days after a 3-year-old was rescued from a crocodile enclosure.
- 63 Killed as Plane Crashes Near PlaygroundTRIPLE TRAGEDYInvestigations are underway to determine why the aircraft plummeted to the ground.
- 7Actress Apologizes After ‘Insane’ Rant at TV Journalist'SHAME ON ME'“Turns out, last night, I sucked,” she said.
- 8Deaths of Three Hikers Spark Warning at Grand Canyon💔💔💔Authorities have issued warnings after multiple heat-related deaths this month.
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- 9Close Call Between Two Planes at U.S. Airport RevealedNEAR MISSThe Delta jet had to abort its landing to avoid a collision.
- 10Band ‘Reeling’ After Man Falls to His Death at MSG ConcertTERRIBLE TRAGEDYThe rock band offered support to those affected by the tragic incident at their show on Saturday.
A grandmother was killed when a Tesla in self-driving mode veered off a Texas road and slammed into her home as she stood in her front room. Martha Avila, 76, was inside her house in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles west of Houston, when the car came barreling through her brick wall on Friday night. The driver, Michael Butler, was behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 and using “an automated driving assistance system” at around 8 p.m. local time, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement reported by The New York Times. Butler “failed to drive in a single lane, left the roadway and struck the residence,” the sheriff’s office said. The car “entered through the brick residence at a high rate of speed” and hit Avila, who was rushed to a hospital by medical helicopter and was later pronounced dead. Butler showed no signs of intoxication and cooperated with investigators. “We’re still evaluating what caused that car to fail to control its speed just before this crash,” Sgt. Alex Turman of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told ABC13 Houston. In 2023, Tesla recalled more than 2 million vehicles after federal regulators said the company had not done enough to ensure drivers stayed attentive while using the autopilot function. A GoFundMe set up in Avila’s name had raised more than $23,000 at the time of publication.
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A Southwest Airlines plane preparing to take off in Tennessee had to be grounded after it was hit by a ground equipment vehicle. The incident occurred on Sunday at Memphis International Airport as passengers were boarding the flight. Southwest said Flight 4013 to Las Vegas was taken out of service following the collision, but no passengers or crew members were injured. The airline told Fox News it was an “isolated incident” and that passengers were able to board another plane to reach their destinations. They eventually arrived at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas nearly four hours behind schedule. Video obtained by a Memphis news station shows airport police and the Memphis Fire Department responding after the ground vehicle hit the underside of the Boeing 737 while it was sitting on the runway. Southwest Airlines confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway. “The event will be investigated through our comprehensive Safety Management System,” the airline said. “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of its Customers and Employees.”
Cops Make Staggering Surprise Discovery in Drug Raid
French police unexpectedly discovered a stolen Picasso painting while conducting a narcotics raid in the Paris suburbs. Officers were searching a home belonging to the aunt of a suspected drug dealer in Ormesson-sur-Marne when they came across the canvas. The painting has been authenticated but not publicly identified. The police union Alliance Police Nationale said it is worth “tens of millions” of euros, with French media reporting that it may be valued between €12 million ($13.7 million) and €15 million ($17.1 million). It is believed to be one of Pablo Picasso’s 1937 portraits of Marie-Thérèse Walter, his muse and lover. The work was reportedly being stored on behalf of a private owner, identified by Le Parisien as a Singaporean woman. A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He is believed to work as a security guard for an art storage firm and allegedly admitted taking the painting, claiming he wanted to expose security flaws at the company. The suspect has been charged with theft and drug offenses. His lawyer denies the allegations.
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An online deals site has been forced to apologize after an email blast cracked wise about a crocodile attacking a small child during a family trip to the zoo. The 3-year-old boy was thrown into a crocodile pen at the facility in Cambridgeshire, U.K., on Thursday and was dragged clear by staff with what have been described as serious wounds. A 30-year-old man was held over a suspected attempted murder but has since been released on bail after being deemed “unfit for interview.” Wowcher, a U.K. online deals site, sent out a marketing blast Saturday urging shoppers to “snap up these deals quicker than a croc can catch a kid” above offers on holidays and days out. Screenshots were quickly shared online, with furious recipients branding the email “disgusting.” Wowcher has since branded its own wording “unacceptable” and insisted that no one had approved the message. It has pledged to overhaul its approval safeguards so that no similar emails are sent in the future and has paused other scheduled promotions pending a thorough review.
Three people have been killed after a single-engine plane crashed close to a playground in Maryland. Police said the Piper Cherokee plane was traveling from Ocean City, New Jersey, to the Montgomery County Air Park when it came down in the woods in a residential area of Bowie. Images from local media show police tape closing off a playground just a matter of feet away from where the plane was located at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday. The three male victims, a pilot and two passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured. Maryland State Police believe the aircraft belongs to a local flight school in Montgomery County. Investigators also believe the plane may have been on a training flight when it crashed for “reasons unknown at this time.” State police spokeswoman Elena Russo told The Washington Post that the crash, close to a residential neighborhood, “absolutely could have been much worse.” She added, “It’s already a tragedy that we’ve lost three lives, but the fact that they narrowly missed a residential area in Bowie—we’re very fortunate.”
Criminal Minds star Paget Brewster has publicly apologized for losing her cool with a reviewer. After journalist Shealyn Scott criticized the Paramount+ show’s ‘Evolution’ spinoff starring Brewster, the actress raged on X Saturday night: “Hello critic Shealyn Scott. You’re young. You don’t know that bad pics and bad reviews can lead to 350 people losing their jobs. Sell vintage. Work at a shelter. Do something better than what you do now. Because right now you suck.” The public smearing of Scott—who used a photo approved by the streaming giant—came as a shock to Brewster’s fans. “I love Paget so much but this is an insane response to someone just (rightly) criticizing the way shows have all become like 10 eps a season and essentially just saying they want MORE of your show,” one person wrote. Brewster has since deleted the original post, and followed up on Sunday: “Hi guys, I was mean to Shealyn Scott last night and I profoundly regret it. Shame on me for insulting a human being for doing their job. I’m very sorry, Shealyn. And I’m sorry to those who follow me that you saw me behave like that. Turns out, last night, I sucked.”
The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch for the Grand Canyon after an increase in heat-related incidents in the inner canyon. The NWS has warned that temperatures could reach or exceed 110 degrees at midday on Monday through Tuesday at Phantom Ranch, and stresses that visitors are “strongly advised” to avoid hiking in the middle of the day. An extreme heat watch was in effect on June 16 when two hikers, aged 67 and 68, were found dead on the North Kaibab Trail, described by the National Park Service as the most difficult inner canyon trail. The NPS said that they appeared to have succumbed to heat-related illness. A third person, aged 72, died on June 12 on the South Kaibab Trail, also as a result of heat-related illness. 90 miles south, residents and visitors were evacuated at Oak Creek Canyon on Friday in response to a wildfire that burned hundreds of acres near Sedona. The alert from the NWS notes that the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the region is expected to increase by the middle of the week.
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A Delta Air Lines jet had a close call with an American Airlines plane during an incident at Boston Logan International Airport on Saturday. The Delta jet was roughly 300 feet from hitting the American Airlines plane, and had to abort its landing. Former safety engineer at Boeing, Todd Curtis, estimated the short distance between the two aircraft using Flightradar24. “This is a significant incident,” Curtis said, noting that it was especially concerning as it involved two professional airline crews. The Delta flight 2351 coordinated with air traffic control to perform the go-around, an airline spokesperson said. The Delta plane, which was coming from Dallas and had 129 passengers and six crew on board, landed safely and deplaned normally, according to the spokesperson. The Federal Aviation Administration told Associated Press they are investigating the incident, while Curtis said federal aviation officials have expressed concern over similar runway incursions and will scrutinize the latest close call. These near-misses will be the subject of a hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday by the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation, Space, and Innovation as they look for ways to improve airspace safety.
A rock music fan fell to his death during a concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, according to the Associated Press. Officials told the news agency that a man fell from the 300 section of MSG and suffered fatal injuries just before 10 p.m. Police identified the man as 51-year-old Paul Kueker of Niantic, Connecticut, who had been attending the concert with his wife. Goose, the band performing at the venue at the time of Kueker’s death, released a statement following the tragic incident. “We are all reeling following the events that occurred at last nights show,“ the band wrote in a post on Instagram. ”Getting off stage to learn that news was devastating for us and our crew, and we cannot imagine how some of you left the show feeling last night." The jam band offered resources for fans affected by the traumatic incident at Saturday night’s show and said it would go ahead with its scheduled performance at Central Park on Sunday, with proceeds going toward a charitable fund. “We... came to the decision that the best thing we can do right now is bring our community together, lean on one another, and offer a space for healing,” they wrote.