Cops: More Drugs Found in Trap Door at NYC Day Care Where Baby Died
HIDDEN STASH
Police say they discovered a trap door with more drugs in the play area of a New York City day care where a 1-year-old boy died after being exposed to fentanyl last week. According to an NYPD report obtained by ABC 7, investigators allegedly found large amounts of additional fentanyl, other narcotics, and drug paraphernalia in the storage space. Nicholas Dominici, 1, died on Friday while three other children were hospitalized and treated with Narcan, according to ABC 7. Court documents say investigators had already found a kilo of fentanyl on top of playmats in a closet, and an instrument to make drug bricks ready for sale. Grei Mendez, the day care’s manager, and her tenant, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, were charged with narcotics possession with intent to distribute resulting in death. Mendez’s attorney claims she didn’t know that drugs were being stored in the day care by Brito, but cops allege that she deleted thousands of messages from her phone after Nicholas’ arrest. Cops are still searching for her husband, who was seen on video leaving the building with two shopping bags before cops arrived.