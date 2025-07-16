Cops Nab 22-Year-Old Suspect in Horror ‘American Idol’ Exec Murder

Los Angeles police have arrested a suspect in the double murder of American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her musician husband Thomas Deluca, both 70.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Encino resident Raymond Boodarian was taken into custody without incident. LAPD investigators have yet to determine any link between the suspect and the victims. Police told the Daily Beast they are not releasing his photograph at this time.

The victims were discovered at their home on White Oak Avenue in Encino after LAPD officers responded to a welfare check at around 2.30pm on Monday.

LAPD NEWS: NR25147dc Arrest Made in Encino Double Homicide pic.twitter.com/WbhEni6aI5 — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) July 16, 2025

Both Kaye and Deluca, who friends had not heard from in several days, were found with gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead on the scene.

While gathering evidence at the crime scene, police discovered a 911 call had been made over a possible burglary at the house last Thursday at 4 p.m. Police believe the suspect had gained entry through an unlocked door. When the victims returned home during the robbery a fight ensued, leading to the murders.

Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca, from Facebook. Facebook

The suspect fled on foot before being tracked down by police on Tuesday. The investigation remains ongoing.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kaye worked clearing music for use on American Idol from 2009 to the current day, and had also worked on Lip Sync Battle and The Singing Bee.

Deluca was a songwriter and musician, his last album was Street Rock in 2022. He had written songs for artists including Joe Perry and Kid Rock.

A statement from American Idol said “We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing. Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”