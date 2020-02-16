Cops Nab Levi Norwood in Killing of Mom and 6-Year-Old Brother
North Carolina police have arrested Levi H. Norwood, a 17-year-old high schooler from Fauquier County, Virginia, wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of his mother and 6-year-old brother. Police say he was apprehended for shoplifting Saturday night, and a red Toyota Camry he allegedly stole from a neighbor in Virginia was found in the parking lot of the store. Norwood stands accused of using a gun stored inside the family home to fatally shoot his mother and brother Friday night. He allegedly also wounded his father when he arrived home that evening. Police had originally thought he was hiding inside the home, but were unable to find him after storming the property. A massive manhunt failed to locate the missing teen in the area. No motive has been given for the alleged crime.