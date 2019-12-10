Cops Nab Suspect in Fatal Shooting at Amazon Contractor
A suspect in a fatal shooting at the Glendale offices of an Amazon hiring partner was shot and wounded by police on Monday, The Arizona Republic reports. The unidentified 40-year-old suspect was shot by Glendale police officers and his injuries are reportedly not life-threatening. Lt. Jay O'Neill, a spokesman for the police department, said the suspect is expected to be booked on a murder charge upon his discharge from the hospital.
Officials said the man is suspected of fatally shooting an employee at Integrity Staffing Solutions, a company that reportedly hires staff for Amazon facilities in the Phoenix area. Police said they believe the suspect was an ex-employee at the company. A representative for Integrity Staffing Solutions said the company was cooperating with law enforcement and was working to support the family of the employee killed in the shooting. Amazon called the shooting a “terrible tragedy” in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victim and everyone who has been impacted by this incident,” the company said.