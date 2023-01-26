Cops Open Hate Crime Probe Into Hanging Effigy of Star Real Madrid Player
HEINOUS ACT
Spanish police announced Thursday morning that they are investigating a “possible hate crime” after an effigy of Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr. was hung from a bridge in the city—the same day that two of Madrid’s biggest soccer clubs were set to face off against each other. The effigy—dressed in a Real Madrid jersey with Vinícius and his No. 20 on the back—was shared by the club on Twitter and subsequently captured in countless photos and videos across social media, hanging near Real's training ground with a banner saying, “Madrid hates Real,” cops told CNN. Atlético Madrid released a statement admonishing the stunt—which was likely perpetrated by one of the club’s fans—and La Liga said it'd open an investigation of its own into the matter. Real Madrid went on to beat Atlético on Thursday night 3-1, with Vinícius Jr. scoring the game's final goal.