Cops Probe Shootings at Two Jewish Schools in Montreal
‘UNACCEPTABLE’
Police in Canada are investigating two separate incidents where shots were fired overnight at Jewish schools in Montreal that each reported finding at least one bullet hole in their front doors, CBC News reported. A bullet casing was found at Talmud Torah Elementary, one of the schools targeted. The incidents followed violent altercations at Concordia University, a Canadian campus that was roiled by a series of conflicts on Wednesday that resulted in arrest and injury, the university said in a statement. “I understand that people are so profoundly disturbed by what they see happening there,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday. “Violence, hate, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and scenes such as the ones we saw in Concordia University or shots fired at Jewish schools overnight—all of that is unacceptable.”