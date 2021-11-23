CHEAT SHEET
    Cops Probe SUV That Hit, Injured Six Rittenhouse Protesters

    NOT AGAIN

    Kana Ruhalter

    Breaking News Intern

    Suzanne Cordiero/Getty Images

    Connecticut police are investigating reports that a group of people protesting Kyle Rittenhouse’s not guilty verdict were hit by an SUV late Saturday afternoon, reports WHDH7. According to protesters, a group of about 15 to 20 PowerUP CT, Self-Defense Brigade, and Black Lives Matter 860 members were protesting when an SUV slowly crept over and hit about six people before fleeing the scene. The SUV was a black Honda CRV with Massachusetts plates. According to Keren Prescott, founder and chief executive of PowerUP CT, those hit by the SUV are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. Demonstrators allege some of the protesters had weapons but did not use them. Investigators are looking into the incident but have not provided any additional information.

