California Cops Probing Insane Video of Driver’s N-Word Meltdown

California police are looking into a wild video of a white driver yelling racial slurs to a Black motorist and passengers before inadvertently ramming his car into a highway wall.

The viral clip, originally uploaded by TikTok user @nunu2fyee, has circulated online with the caption “Oakland, California.”

In the video, a person in the passenger seat of a vehicle films a white man driving a two-door, white Jeep Wrangler next to them on the highway. A blue uniform of some sort is seen hanging in the window behind the Jeep driver. A red fire extinguisher is in the back.

“Fuck you, n-----!” the man repeatedly shouts out his window. “Fucking n-----!”

The man, wearing sunglasses, throws up the middle finger toward the camera.

Cars are heard incessantly honking their horns during the ordeal.

“Shut up!” a woman in the car next to the man is heard yelling back.

“Call the police, call the police!” one of the passengers screams before the man seemingly attempts to swerve toward their vehicle.

The man continues to yell racial slurs and look at the car on his left without paying much attention to the road.

“Get off the phone!” he shouts before he hits an exit wall and a piece of his car falls off.

“That’s what the fuck you get!” a woman yells.

In the video, the man used the N-word eight times.

In a statement to The Daily Beast on Friday, California Highway Patrol said the incident happened Wednesday on Interstate 880 going southbound near the Columbia Gardens neighborhood.

“We are investigating this incident and do not have any additional information to provide at this time,” Golden Gate Division Officer Andrew Barclay said.

Multiple variations of the video have raked in thousands of views, including reactionary videos from social media influencers, and reposts from comedian D.L. Hughley and self-proclaimed civil rights activist Shaun King.

Speculation about the man’s identity has spread online, but The Daily Beast has been unable to confirm it.