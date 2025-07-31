Cops Puzzle Over Death of Woman With 26 iPhones Taped to Her Body

Police are probing a bizarre death after a 20-year-old woman collapsed on a bus with 26 iPhones taped to her body. The unnamed passenger was riding overnight from the Brazilian border city of Foz do Iguaçu to São Paulo when the vehicle stopped for a meal break at a BR-277 highway restaurant in Guarapuava late Tuesday. According to MailOnline, the woman told staff she was struggling to breathe, then convulsed and went into cardiac arrest, as medics then battled for 45 minutes before declaring her dead. Only while cutting away her clothes did first responders spot the smartphones, bundled beneath layers of tape along her torso and legs. A sniffer dog ruled out drugs, but several bottles of liquor were confiscated from her bag. Paraná Civil Police say the devices have been sent to customs officials while autopsy and toxicology tests determine how—and why—she died.