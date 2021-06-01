CHEAT SHEET
Cops Question DaBaby After Miami Shooting
Police took rapper DaBaby in for questioning after a shooting on Monday night left two people injured in Miami Beach, TMZ reports. Officials say they interviewed him as part of their investigation into the matter and are currently searching for any leads. The rapper, legal name Jonathan Kirk, had posted a video of his concert Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The shooting happened near midnight by popular Miami Beach restaurants, and witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots, according to NBC Miami. Police have not made any arrests, and Kirk was released following questioning. One of the two shooting victims was left in critical condition, and the other has been cared for and discharged.