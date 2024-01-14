Cops Release Footage of Deadly Shooting in Massachusetts Sushi Restaurant
HORRIFIC
Footage released by Massachusetts authorities captures the shocking moment a gunman opened fire inside a hibachi restaurant on Friday, an incident that left a young man dead. The surveillance footage was shared by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office on Saturday with a content warning for graphic imagery. It shows children and families dining at the restaurant in Brockton, a small city just over 20 miles south of Boston, as the suspect enters and opens fire. Officers responding to the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet around 7:25 p.m. on Friday found one victim with life-threatening injuries on the scene. The victim, later identified as Joe Araujo, 22, was hospitalized and later pronounced dead. The district attorney’s office has since said the shooting does not appear to have been a random act of violence. It remains under investigation by the Brockton Police Department.