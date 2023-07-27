CHEAT SHEET
    Cops Reportedly Pursuing Criminal Charges Against Carlee Russell

    FACING THE MUSIC

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Police in Alabama may charge Carlee Russell with two misdemeanor crimes

    Hoover Police Department

    Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who admitted to fabricating a chilling abduction story, may face charges as authorities reportedly pursue a criminal case against her. Jefferson County Chief Assistant District Attorney Lane Tolbert told Fox News that police in Alabama want to charge the 25-year-old Russell with two misdemeanor offenses: false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident. The maximum penalty for either is one year in jail. Russell sparked a nationwide search when she went missing on July 13, having just told a 911 dispatcher that she was pulling over to help a child walking alone on the side of a highway. After reappearing two days later, Russell conceded that both the wandering child—and her self-described kidnapping—were fabrications.

    Read it at Fox News
