Cops Reportedly Pursuing Criminal Charges Against Carlee Russell
FACING THE MUSIC
Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who admitted to fabricating a chilling abduction story, may face charges as authorities reportedly pursue a criminal case against her. Jefferson County Chief Assistant District Attorney Lane Tolbert told Fox News that police in Alabama want to charge the 25-year-old Russell with two misdemeanor offenses: false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident. The maximum penalty for either is one year in jail. Russell sparked a nationwide search when she went missing on July 13, having just told a 911 dispatcher that she was pulling over to help a child walking alone on the side of a highway. After reappearing two days later, Russell conceded that both the wandering child—and her self-described kidnapping—were fabrications.