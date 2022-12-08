CHEAT SHEET
Cops Request Phone Data to Identify People Near North Carolina Power Grid Attack
Feds and local deputies in Moore County, North Carolina, have drafted search warrants seeking data from cell phones that registered near two electrical substations as they were attacked on Saturday night, reports WRAL. The attack left over 40,000 homes in the dark at its peak over the weekend, with outages still present for some homes on Thursday. Cops said the outage was caused by gunfire but an exact motive has not been released by authorities, which has been deemed “intentional” and “criminal.” It’s unknown how many potential attackers were involved, but neighbors near one of the substations reportedly heard at least 20 shots fired.