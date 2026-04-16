Cops Respond to Bomb Threat at the Pope’s Brother’s Home
Police scrambled to evacuate the Chicago-area home of Pope Leo’s older brother late Wednesday after a bomb threat was called in. John Prevost, a retired Catholic school principal who has spoken of playing Wordle with his pontiff brother every morning, was the apparent target of what was deemed to be an unfounded bomb threat. It came just days after President Donald Trump publicly lashed out at the pope and falsely claimed he supported Iran having a nuclear weapon, lamenting that he was not more like his MAGA-loving brother Louis Prevost, who lives in Florida. Authorities in New Lenox said the threat was ultimately found to be a hoax after officers urged neighbors to evacuate and conducted a thorough search of the property with bomb-sniffing K-9 units. John Prevost has largely avoided the spotlight, while Louis Prevost has won public praise from the president. “Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. New Lenox police said an investigation into the false bomb threat is ongoing.