Cops Reveal Footage Shows No Evidence to Support ’90s Star’s Spiking Story

American Pie actress Tara Reid has doubled down on insisting her drink was spiked at a hotel bar in the Chicago area after cops found no video evidence to back up her claims she was drugged, according to Page Six. “Bottom line is no one ends up in the hospital incapacitated for over eight hours after a drink,” she said. “Last thing I remember is having one drink and waking up in the hospital the next day without remembering anything.” She made headlines last week after footage began circulating of the actress, who has a history of substance abuse, apparently intoxicated in the hotel lobby, screaming about her level of fame and the fact that staff didn’t recognize her. “While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink,” the Rosemont Public Safety Department said. Reid, 50, described the incident as a “horrifying experience” that left her with the “scariest feeling [she has] ever felt,” adding she’s losing sleep over “not knowing what happened to me.”

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandals,? Head over to The Royalist on Substack

Page Six