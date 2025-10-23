Cops Reveal New Clues in Desperate Hunt for Louvre Heist Suspects
TREASURE HUNT
Police in France are aware of astonishing new footage that may show suspected jewel thieves escaping from the Louvre. Paris cops are also probing DNA samples found inside a motorbike helmet and gloves, NBC News reports. In the footage, two people can be seen descending slowly in a basket lift outside the part of the museum where the daylight robbery took place on Oct. 19. Previous footage shows two people wearing outfits that match those in the new clip, standing next to one of the cases containing treasures. It is not known whether the DNA belongs to the suspects, investigators said. The suspects made their getaway from the world’s most visited museum on a moped, cops confirmed. The movie-like heist saw the robbers make off with $102.63 million in irreplaceable artefacts. Most of the museum has reopened. Police are racing against time to catch the criminals before they have a chance to break up and melt down the items they stole. In all, they made off with eight Napoleonic-era items, although they dropped Empress Eugénie’s crown on the way out.