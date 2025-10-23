Cheat Sheet
Cops Reveal New Clues in Desperate Hunt for Louvre Heist Suspects

TREASURE HUNT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.23.25 10:06AM EDT 
Louvre heist NBC News
NBC News

Police in France are aware of astonishing new footage that may show suspected jewel thieves escaping from the Louvre. Paris cops are also probing DNA samples found inside a motorbike helmet and gloves, NBC News reports. In the footage, two people can be seen descending slowly in a basket lift outside the part of the museum where the daylight robbery took place on Oct. 19. Previous footage shows two people wearing outfits that match those in the new clip, standing next to one of the cases containing treasures. It is not known whether the DNA belongs to the suspects, investigators said. The suspects made their getaway from the world’s most visited museum on a moped, cops confirmed. The movie-like heist saw the robbers make off with $102.63 million in irreplaceable artefacts. Most of the museum has reopened. Police are racing against time to catch the criminals before they have a chance to break up and melt down the items they stole. In all, they made off with eight Napoleonic-era items, although they dropped Empress Eugénie’s crown on the way out.

A general view shows the Louvre Museum a day after thieves stole eight priceless royal pieces of jewelry
The Louvre Museum, a day after thieves stole eight priceless royal pieces of jewelry. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images
Read it at NBC News

2
Chess Champion Investigated Over Rival’s Sudden Death
BLACK AND WHITE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.23.25 8:48AM EDT 
Daniel Naroditsky is ranked first in the world for chess for boys 12 and under. (Photo By Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
Daniel Naroditsky is ranked first in the world for chess for boys 12 and under. (Photo By Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

Former world champion Vladimir Kramnik is facing disciplinary proceedings over public attacks on U.S. grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, whose sudden death at 29 has shocked chess. Naroditsky, a popular chess streamer and commentator, was found dead on Sunday. Authorities suspect either suicide or an accidental overdose as the cause of death, The Daily Mail reports. Shortly before his death, he was accused by Kramnik of cheating while playing online chess games, and spoke of the emotional toll the accusation had taken on him in his last broadcast before his death. “There was nothing more important to Daniel than his dignity and his name as a chess player,” his mother Elena Naroditsky said. “And the ex-world champion was trying to say he’s a cheater.” Kramnik, the world champion between 2000-07, said, “I have not bullied Daniel Naroditsky, nor ever made personal insults towards him.” Kramnik has accused several top players of cheating over the years, earning him the ire of top chess players. The International Chess Federation said, “Our team carefully investigated many dozens of players about which GM Kramnik raised suspicions. In the vast majority of cases, we found his accusations baseless.”

Read it at Reuters

3
Beloved ’80s Rock Star Announces First Tour in Years
NEVER SAY GOODBYE
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Updated 10.23.25 2:21AM EDT 
Published 10.23.25 1:06AM EDT 
Bon Jovi
CLEVELAND, OHIO - JUNE 08: Jon Bon Jovi arrives for the opening of the "Bon Jovi Forever" exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum on June 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images) Duane Prokop/Getty Images

Bon Jovi is heading out on tour for the first time in four years following lead singer Jon Bon Jovi’s 2022 vocal surgery. The band announced a seven-date Forever Tour that consists of three stops in Edinburgh, Dublin and London and four nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden next July. During a livestream announcing the tour, the band played several songs, including “Legendary,” “Red, White and New Jersey” and “It’s My Life.” Bon Jovi himself also discussed the upcoming Legendary Edition of their sixteenth studio album, Forever, which features collaborations with 13 artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll and Avril Lavigne. It will be released on Friday. The Bon Jovi frontman underwent surgery on his vocal cords in 2022, a procedure featured in the documenary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. The singer said that he was “deeply grateful” to be able to sing again, describing heading back out on tour as the moment the band has been waiting for. Tickets for the Forever Tour go on sale Friday, Oct. 31.

Read it at Deadline

4
Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Wife Facing Foreclosure
‘YOU ARE IN DANGER’
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 10.22.25 9:42PM EDT 
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. David Livingston/Getty Images

Georgina Chapman, the ex-wife of convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein, has been issued a foreclosure notice on her $2.5 million New York City home. The notice was sent on October 15. “You are in danger of losing your home,” the legal documents warned, according to Page Six. Chapman mortgaged the property with her brother Edward, with the siblings servicing a monthly loan to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, of $9,114.58 a month until February 2052. The complaint states that the Chapmans allegedly “defaulted on the mortgage” in November 2024. “If you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home,” the notice further stated. Chapman, 49, was a regular cast member of Project Runway All Stars and co-founded fashion label Marchesa in 2004. That was the year she started dating Weinstein. They married in 2007 and have two children. Chapman announced she was divorcing Weinstein in 2017 after more than 100 women made accusations against him, including rape. Weinstein, 73, remains in prison at Rikers Island, and has frequently been hospitalized due to health issues. Chapman has been in a relationship with two-time Oscar winner Adrien Brody, 52, since 2019. The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Chapman for comment.

5
Embarrassing Beauty Pageant Mix-Up Goes Viral
MISS-HEARD
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.22.25 4:46PM EDT 
Miss Grand Panama thought the host had announced her as a finalist, but he actually said Miss Grand Paraguay.
Miss Grand Panama accidentally misheard her name being called as a top 20 finalist at Miss Grand International when they actually announced Miss Grand Paraguay. @GrandTVCH/YouTube

An awkward moment at Miss Grand International is prompting sympathy and criticism alike from viewers. The 76 contestants stood on stage, hoping to hear their country as one of the 20 finalists. Host Matthew Deane read out “Miss Grand Paraguay” to cheers and applause as Isamar Herrera covered her face with glee before confidently strutting down the runway, striking a pose at the end, and heading to where the other finalists stood. The only issue was that Herrera was Miss Grand Panama, not Miss Grand Paraguay. “Aaah, I beg your pardon, I announced Miss Grand Paraguay,” Deane said. “There is a lot of noise in this hall, packed full of fans from all over the world,” he said as Paraguay’s representation, Cecilia Romero, proceeded to the front. Herrera walked away from the finalists and didn’t make the final round. The moment went viral, with some viewers sympathizing with Herrera: “Could they not stop her sooner?? Poor girl,” one wrote, while another penned, “Even the cameraperson heard Panama or Canada because they zoomed in on one of them.” Others, however, weren’t as considerate, commenting “I heard paraguay clearly” and “I would have died of embarrassment.”

Read it at New York Post

6
Marooned Family Rescued After Jumping From Flaming Boat
LOST
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.22.25 5:01PM EDT 
Published 10.22.25 4:58PM EDT 
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: A U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter flies to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego air station on June 28, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

The Coast Guard rescued a family of three who had become stranded for over a day on an island off Martha’s Vineyard after their boat burst into flames. The man and his parents jumped off the 30-foot vessel and swam to the shore of Naushon Island on Monday night, where they were rescued by helicopter on Wednesday morning. A concerned family member reported on Tuesday evening that they hadn’t returned to Eel Pond near Falmouth, Massachusetts, after expecting them to arrive that afternoon. The family had departed aboard their boat, the Third Wave, on Friday. Initial search efforts by the Falmouth police Drone Unit were unable to locate them. “Mariners requested to keep a sharp lookout ... and report all sights to the Coast Guard,” the Coast Guard radioed, according to Broadcastify.com audio. It wasn’t until Wednesday morning, after the family’s marine radio washed up on the island, that the Coast Guard received the mayday call. Volunteers from Naushon Trust were the first to reach the stranded family and administer first aid. At least one person has serious injuries.

Read it at WCVB

7
Kim Kardashian Buys Out Neighbor to Expand Massive Compound
KEEPING UP
Sophie Clark
Published 10.22.25 1:17PM EDT 
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 21: Kim Kardashian attends the "All's Fair" Disney+ Premiere at Maison de La Chimie on October 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 21: Kim Kardashian attends the "All's Fair" Disney+ Premiere at Maison de La Chimie on October 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has decided to expand her colossal California compound, reportedly buying up a $7 million property next door to her existing $20 million home, per TMZ. Although she already lives on a three-acre property, the 45-year-old reality star and entrepreneur is reported to have bought the adjacent house which is close to the horse trails in California’s affluent Hidden Hills. The SKIMS founder purchased her current home with her now-ex-husband, Kanye West, in 2014. West then spent five years working with architects and designers to re-model the home to their tastes. However, Kim then remodelled the eight bedroom home again in 2024 when her 2021 divorce from the musician was finalized, spending a reported $23 million to buy the house and its contents off of West, per the Daily Mail. According to the Daily Mail, she does not want to leave the house because that is where her four children have grown up. This is not Kardashian’s only home in California, as she also owns a $70 million beach house in Malibu.

Read it at TMZ

8
U.S. President’s Daughter to Be Reburied After Being Found in Unmarked Grave Overseas
COMING HOME
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.22.25 12:25PM EDT 
Eliza Monroe Hay/Barbara VornDick
James Monroe Museum and Memorial Library Fredericksburg

The remains of a former president’s daughter are to be reburied in the U.S. after nearly 200 years in an unmarked grave in France. President James Monroe’s child, Eliza Monroe Hay, will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Richmond, Virginia, with her family on October 23. It comes after years of painstaking investigation and campaigning from retired teacher Barbara VornDick. She learned about Hay while working at a home of the fifth president near Charlottesville in 2018. Her research unearthed a letter from Hay written in 1839 pleading, “I am now in distress, in ill health, and in a foreign country... Save me from utter ruin,” The Washington Post reports. Hay spent years caring for her ailing loved ones after they left the White House, including Monroe, who died in 1831. Allegedly starved of inheritance by her sister’s husband, Samuel Gouverneur, she sailed for France in 1838 to seek help from friends in Europe. By 1840, she was dead. VornDick received a tip that French officials previously wrote to the James Monroe Museum and Memorial Library in Fredericksburg, Virginia. They warned her graveyard was crumbling and her remains may have to be exhumed and placed in an ossuary. The Bringing Eliza Home Project was launched in 2023.

Read it at The Washington Post

9
Wild Bear That Snuck Into Zoo Found Visiting Other Bears
HOW’S IT GOING?
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 10.22.25 1:05PM EDT 
A wild bear that sneaked into Sequoia Park Zoo
Sequoia Park Zoo/Facebook

A wild black bear that slipped into a zoo was spotted visiting some of its brethren. The American black bear, which had somehow found its way into Sequoia Park Zoo in Eureka, California, was spotted at about 9:30 a.m., leaning on a gate to watch its resident bears—Tule, Ishŭng, and Kunabulilh—through their fence, the zoo said on Facebook. Police and California Fish and Wildlife responded, with officers using nonlethal shotgun projectiles to push the animal back toward the woods “to provide the bear with a negative human interaction,” a state spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times. The bear never entered any animal enclosures and left via a service gate after a brief inspection of “enrichment items” that provide stimulation for animals, the zoo said. “Overall, he was a very polite visitor,” the zoo added. The Times reported that the perimeter fence was intact and that the bear may have climbed a tree to enter from adjacent Sequoia Park’s 60 acres. Zoo officials reminded guests to observe wildlife from a distance and stay on marked trails.

Read it at Los Angeles Times

10
Second Death Reported at a Disney World Property Days After First
UNSETTLING
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 10.22.25 12:23PM EDT 
A view of the entrance signage at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, June 22, 2020. Fort Wilderness opened Monday as a part of select resorts in the first group to reopen since being shutdown by the coronavirus pandemic in March. Other properties that opened Monday include The Villas at the Grand Floridian, Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort, Boulder Ridge Villas and the Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Wilderness Lodge, Kidani at Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas; the Beach Club Villas, the BoardWalk Villas, Old Key West, Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, Disney's Riviera Resort, and Saratoga Springs. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
This past week’s tragic deaths of two holidaymakers comes after a third person died going round an attraction at yet another site. Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images

A man has died at a Disney World property just a week after another person passed away at another of the entertainment conglomerate’s sites, and just two weeks after a third person died at still another Disney venue. The man, who has not been identified, was found at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground in Orange County, Florida, on Tuesday. Police said he experienced a “medical episode” before being transported to a local hospital, “where unfortunately he died.” While authorities added that “there are no signs of foul play,” the death comes after last Tuesday’s suicide of Summer Equitz, 31, at the Walt Disney World Contemporary Resort, also in Orange County. An investigation remains ongoing into the circumstances of her death, which happened after an “unresponsive woman in her 60s” was found on the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland in California’s Anaheim Park. Police said that after “an unfortunate medical episode,” security personnel at the site “provided CPR until paramedics arrived,” at which point “she was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.”

Read it at People

Trending Now