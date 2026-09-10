Cops Rush to Quentin Tarantino’s Home Over Intruder Call

Police are investigating a trespassing incident at Quentin Tarantino’s Hollywood Hills home after a man allegedly tried to enter through a second-story window while people were inside. The suspect, described as a 35-year-old man wearing black clothing, fled before officers arrived, according to law enforcement sources. Police completed a trespass report and found no sign of a break-in. The Oscar-winning director of Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Django Unchained was not home at the time, TMZ reported. It also remains unclear whether the man actually got inside. The incident was reported Wednesday afternoon, when police received a call about a prowler at the three-story mansion. Officers searched the property after arriving, but the suspect had already left. It is not the first reported intrusion at Tarantino’s home. In 2018, two burglars reportedly entered the mansion while he was asleep. Tarantino confronted them, and they fled with jewelry and other valuables, according to TMZ. The latest investigation remains ongoing.