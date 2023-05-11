Cops Rushed to a Man Screaming ‘Help.’ It Turned Out to Be a Goat.
NO KIDDING
Oklahoma police released tense body-cam footage this week as officers rushed to the aid of someone audibly crying out for “help.” The video, released by the Enid Police Department, shows cops David Sneed and Neal Storey responding to a report sent in by a concerned member of the public who said they’d heard a person yelling. “That’s a person,” Sneed can be heard saying in the footage as the pair begin to run towards the area where the cries are coming from. But when they arrive at the scene, they realize that the yells are actually coming from an eerily human-sounding goat. Enid Police said a farmer explained that the goat was “very upset” because he had been “separated from one of his friends.” “Thank you, gentlemen,” the department wrote to Sneed and Storey in a Facebook post. “Your swift actions (although in the end not necessary) are appreciated by us all. All in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call.”