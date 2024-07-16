Cops Saw Trump Rally Shooter Nearly 30 Minutes Before He Fired: Report
NEW DETAILS
Officers at Donald Trump’s Saturday rally reportedly spotted Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old who shot the former president in the ear, on a roof near the rally grounds close to 30 minutes before he opened fire. Several local law enforcement sources who spoke with WXPI in Pittsburgh claimed that a member of Beaver County’s emergency services unit spotted a man on a nearby roof at 5:45 p.m. Saturday—and even took a photo of the man before alerting other nearby officers. But when someone was finally dispatched to locate Crooks, they reportedly could not find him—and 26 minutes later, Crooks fired eight shots, killing one rally attendee and injuring Trump. He also wounded two more attendees, who were identified on Monday as David Dutch and James Copenhaver. Crooks had also been noted by another officer earlier in the day and flagged as a suspicious person, the sources told WXPI.