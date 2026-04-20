Cops Say Father Shot 7 of His Children in Shooting Spree

A father shot and killed eight children, including seven of his own, in a brutal attack across multiple homes in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Sunday morning. The coroner identified the victims as Jayla Elkins, 3; Shayla Elkins, 5; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 7; Markaydon Pugh, 10; Sariahh Snow, 11; Khedarrion Snow, 6; and Braylon Snow, 5. The children were all killed in the same house, according to police. The gunman has been identified as Shamar Elkins, 31, who was fatally shot by police when he attempted to flee the scene in a stolen car. Two women, including the gunman’s wife, who was also the mother of their children, were also shot and critically wounded. It is the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since January 2024. Police responded to reports of gunfire at 6 a.m. Sunday. Elkins’ wife was shot first and had “very serious injuries” Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Chris Bordelo said. The gunman went to another house where he shot the eight children and another woman, the mother of the eighth child killed, who has “life-threatening injuries.” One child jumped off the roof of the house and is expected to survive after being taken to the hospital. Bordelon said they were confident that the shooting was “entirely a domestic incident.” Elkins was arrested in 2019 on a firearms case. Speaker Mike Johnson, who represents the district in the House, posted a prayer for the victims, families, first responders, local leaders, and the entire community.

Shreveport is shaken and in mourning for the unspeakably tragic loss of eight precious children—Jayla Elkins, 3; Shayla Elkins, 5; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 7; Markaydon Pugh, 10; Sariahh Snow, 11; Khedarrion Snow, 6; and Braylon Snow, 5.



Praying Psalm 34:18 tonight over the… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) April 20, 2026

CNN