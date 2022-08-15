Cops Release New Pic of Sweatshirt Kiely Rodni Was Wearing When She Vanished
NEW CLUES
New footage from the party attended by Kiely Rodni before she mysteriously disappeared on Aug. 6 show the 16-year-old was wearing a pink hoodie with “Odd Future” emblazoned across it. Cops are hoping images of the hoodie will lead someone to spot Rodni, or to a new lead if the hoodie itself has been abandoned somewhere in the thousands of acres of woodland and lakes that surround the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California. The search for Rodni has mostly stalled, with friends and family begging the 200-plus party-goers to come forward with any information. Security footage taken in the hours before the party showed Rodni in a black spaghetti strap tank top with multiple necklaces. She then donned the pink hoodie at the party. Rodni was last seen around 12.30 a.m. early with the last activity on her cell phone three minutes later. At least 1,200 tips have come in, and a massive search party is looking for her and her 2013 silver Honda CRV, but so far cops have come up short.