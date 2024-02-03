Cops Say Teen Killed Grandpa Whose Leg Blocked Bus Aisle
‘IT FEELS UNREAL’
Police arrested a 13-year-old boy on Thursday who they allege shot and killed a 60-year-old grandpa last Saturday because the man’s leg was blocking the aisle of the bus they were riding on. The Denver Police Department told Fox 31 that Richard Sanchez was just a few blocks from his home near the Denver Broncos’ stadium when he got into an argument with the teen. “At this stage of the investigation, it appears there was a verbal exchange between the suspect and victim about the victim’s leg blocking the aisle on the bus, and the suspect then shot the victim,” the police told the outlet Friday. A second person was injured and treated at the scene. The man’s family was reportedly not told about his death until they went to police on Monday to report him missing. “Nobody was there with him during his last breath,” Sanchez’s grandson, Joseph Chavez, told Fox 31. “It feels unreal... He was always happy. He was a really happy dude.”