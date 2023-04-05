Cops Say Woman Tried to Stitch Up Fiancé After Stabbing Him to Death
INSTANT REGRET?
A Texas woman has been accused of murder after cops say she fatally stabbed her fiancé and tried to stitch him up to no avail last month. Liliana Cervantes, 25, allegedly stabbed her soon-to-be hubby Nathan Freeman three times, including once in his chest, inside a Houston apartment they shared with their kids. Cervantes claimed in court this week that she blacked out during the alleged attack, called 911, and then blacked out again. Family reportedly said the couple, who met on Facebook two years ago, recently appeared happy together—with Cervantes already having a wedding dress picked out for a fall wedding. Now, however, authorities say Cervantes is staying at the county jail in lieu of a $150,000 bail, while her young kids—who were in the apartment during the alleged stabbing—are not staying with her family. Cops have not released a potential motive behind the alleged attack.