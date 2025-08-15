Cops Say Tourist Is ‘In Trouble’ After Swiping Artifacts From Pompeii
Cops have rained “trouble” down on a tourist allegedly trying to make a break with precious rocks from the ruins of Pompeii, according to a statement. It purports that a 51-year-old Scotsman was spotted by his tour guide slipping rocks into his backpack. The suspect was apprehended in a joint operation involving a tourist guide visiting the site, park staff, private security personnel, and Carabinieri police officers. The statement explained how the guide noticed “a tourist picking up some pieces of pavement from one of the ancient city’s streets,” before alerting the authorities and providing them with his description. When he was apprehended, investigators found five rocks and a brick fragment from Pompeii, which had been buried by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD. The Scot, who was not identified in the process, was reported for aggravated theft, although there is no suggestion he was detained. Speaking to The New York Times, an unnamed police spokesperson in Naples said the tourist initially claimed, “that his son had taken them because he collects rocks.”