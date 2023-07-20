Cops Search Texas Field in Connection With Accused Serial Killer
‘POSSIBLE BURIAL SITE’
Authorities searched a field outside Austin this month in connection to accused serial killer Raul Meza under the belief that he may have buried a body there, according to a search warrant affidavit obtained Wednesday by the Austin American-Statesman. The affidavit revealed that police found a “possible burial site,” partially buried clothing, and a tarp at the Pflugerville site—but no human remains. Meza, 62, was arrested and charged in May after confessing to the murder of his 80-year-old roommate and a 66-year-old woman. He allegedly told police he was “ready and prepared to kill again and he was looking forward to it,” Detective Patrick Reed said. In 1982, Meza was convicted of murdering an 8-year-old Austin girl named Kendra Page. He served 11 years in prison before being released.