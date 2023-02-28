Here’s What Cops Seized From Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger During His Arrest
WHAT'S THAT FOR?
An unsealed search warrant revealed Tuesday that alleged Idaho mass killer Bryan Kohberger possessed medical gloves and a DNA swab when he was arrested on Dec. 30 in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, where his parents live. The warrant also suggested that Kohberger was dressed in dark clothing when officers arrested him just before 1:30 a.m., listing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, black socks and black boxers on a list of items they seized. Cops also took possession of a Defiant brand flashlight, four “medical style” gloves, his Nike shoes, a T-shirt and the buccal swab, the warrant said. A spokesperson for the Monroe County Clerk of Court told The Daily Beast that more documents related to Kohberger, who's accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, will be unsealed and released on Wednesday.