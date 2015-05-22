Cops Shoot Unarmed Men for Stealing Beer

CHEAT SHEET
    Hundreds of people protested in Washington state Thursday night after a police officer shot two unarmed black stepbrothers accused of stealing beer in Olympia. Both men are expected to survive—one is in stable condition, and the other is listed as critical but stable. Officer Ryan Donald, who is white, says he was assaulted by a skateboard while responding to a shoplifting complaint. Witnesses told police they saw a man “advancing aggressively toward the officer,” who had his gun drawn.

