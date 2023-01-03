Cops Stopped Idaho Murder Suspect Twice During Cross-Country Road Trip
PULLED OVER
Police in Indiana pulled over suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohlberger at least twice during his cross-country journey home from Washington to Pennsylvania for the holidays, his lawyer told a local TV station over the weekend. “I just know that they were pulled over in Indiana almost back to back—I believe once for speeding and another for following too closely to a car in front of them,” attorney Jason LaBar told Idaho’s KTVB Sunday, roughly 48 hours after Kohlberger’s arrest. His father reportedly accompanied him on the lengthy journey, arriving at their family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 17. LeBar added during his interview that he wasn’t aware whether the pair were issued any tickets. Indiana State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the stops.