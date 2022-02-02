CHEAT SHEET
SWAT Teams Flooded ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Home as Ex Barricaded Himself In
Real Housewives of Orange County star Elizabeth Vargas’s Newport Beach, California home became a crime scene on Tuesday night when a man barricaded himself inside, neighbors and law enforcement said. According to TMZ, the man was Vargas’ ex-boyfriend, who she reportedly called the police on and accused of extortion. “All the streets were blocked off,” one neighbor, Kristin Simmons, told NBC4. “There were cops everywhere. My heart did sink in the beginning hoping she was OK. I did hear it was her house.” The incident began as a call for a welfare check and eventually ended with no reported injuries and the suspect in custody.