Cops Swarm Steve Bannon’s D.C. Townhome in ‘Swatting’ Incident
FALSE ALARM
Read it at The Washington Post
Steve Bannon’s Washington, D.C., townhome was “swatted” on Friday, causing police to swarm his property over a false report that an armed man had shot someone inside. “Police shut down streets near the Supreme Court and the Capitol for about one hour, prompting fears of an active shooter,” The Washington Post reported. “About 12:30 p.m., police reopened the streets after determining that there was no shooting, no weapon, no threat and no victim.” A D.C. police spokesperson told the newspaper that someone had called in a false report of a shooting inside his home on A Street NE. Bannon didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Friday afternoon.