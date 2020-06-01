Protesters Tear-Gassed for Trump ‘Law and Order’ Photo Op

Moments before President Trump was scheduled to take the podium to address nationwide protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death, police officers near the North Lawn of the White House charged at peaceful protesters, throwing tear gas as they aggressively attempted to disperse the crowd.

Dozens of people in the crowd were yelling, some with both hands above their heads, as police continued to infiltrate the scene. At various junctures, flash bangs broke out.

The protesters had been gathered peacefully outside the White House, until at one point, authorities wielding batons and shields moved in on them, engaging in a tense standoff that lasted for minutes. They then charged at the crowd, firing tear gas moments before Trump delivered remarks at the Rose Garden.

The tear gas had apparently been used to break up protesters near St. John’s Episcopal Church, which had been partially lit on fire Sunday night, so that Trump could take a photo in front of the house of worship after his speech. Trump, standing for several minutes with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Attorney General Bill Barr, and others, held up a Bible in front of the church as cameras flashed.

As D.C. police tear-gassed peaceful protesters outside the White House, the president promised to stop “acts of domestic terror” in a nearly six-minute speech.

It was unclear if Trump had invoked the 19th century Insurrection Act, which empowers the president, in cases of “unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States” to use the military “to suppress the rebellion.” But he said if the governors “refuse to take action” for that suppression “then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”

“These are not acts of peaceful protest, these are acts of domestic terror, the destruction of innocent life, and the spilling of innocent blood, is an offense to humanity, and a crime. America needs creation, not destruction, cooperation not contempt,” he said.

“I have strongly recommended to every governor, to deploy the National Guard, insufficient numbers—in sufficient numbers, that we dominate the street. Mayors and governors must establish an of willing law-enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of the residents, I will deploy the United States military, and quickly solve the problem for them.”

After the speech, Illinois Gov. Pritzker told CNN that Trump cannot send troops into Illinois. “The president has created an incendiary moment... He should be calling for calm. He should be bringing the temperature down. He’s doing the opposite,” he said, adding, “He should stay out of our business.”

The president’s remarks come just hours after he convened a call with the nation’s governors on Monday, where he said they have to “dominate” or would end up looking like “a bunch of jerks.”

“You have to dominate. If you don’t dominate... you’re wasting your time,” he said on a private conference call, according to audio obtained by The Daily Beast. “They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.”

In his address to the country Monday evening, he turned his attention towards Washington, D.C., less than 24 hours after peaceful demonstrations boiled over into a chaotic night of fires, destruction, and vandalism—all within sight of the windows of the White House residence.

Shortly before an 11 p.m. curfew Sunday night, protesters set fire to a small building in Lafayette Park, which abuts the White House grounds, and started a fire at St. John’s, a historic church across the street where presidents have worshipped through history.

“What happened in the city last night, as we speak I’m dispatching thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers, to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assault, and the wanton discussion—destruction of property. You’re putting everyone on warning, our 7:00 curfew will be strictly enforced. Those who threaten innocent life and property will be arrested, detained, and prosecuted, to the fullest extent of the law. I want the organizers of this terror to be on notice that you will face severe criminal penalties and lengthy sentences in jail. This includes Antifa and others leading instigators of this. One law and order and that is what it is, one law, we have one beautiful law,” he said.

Sunday night was the most violent to date of demonstrations in the nation’s capital. Before and after police began dispersing crowds with tear gas and flash-bang grenades, the tenor of the protests was unmistakably influenced by the man sitting on the other side of a layer of protection he’d bragged about on Twitter days before.

People chanted “fuck Trump!” and emblazoned that message through graffiti on seemingly every surface, from street signs and sidewalks to boarded-up office buildings and the sign marking the headquarters of the AFL-CIO, two blocks from the White House.