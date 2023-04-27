Cops: Texas Man Casually Returned to His Dinner Date After Killing Someone
TOUGH LOVE
A Texas man shot a “scammer” dead in the middle of a date and returned to dinner as if nothing happened, Houston cops say. The shocking slaying reportedly happened on April 11 after Erick Aguirre, 29, was tricked by a fake parking attendant into paying him $40. Cops say Aguirre and his date arrived at a restaurant in separate cars, and were charged $20 for each vehicle by the attendant, with the assurance he’d be reimbursed if he showed a receipt from dinner. But once a restaurant employee told Aguirre he’d been duped, cops say he ran out of the building in a rage, retrieved a handgun from his truck and shot the alleged scammer dead off his bike. After the shooting, cops say Aguirre returned to dinner and claimed to his date that he had only scared the man. Two days later, his date turned on him—sending cops pictures of the man’s outfit that night, which they allegedly matched with security footage, leading to Aguirre’s arrest two days later.