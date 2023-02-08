Cops Believe Bus Driver Deliberately Plowed Into Quebec Nursery, Killing 2 Kids

Read it at CTV News
Two children are dead after a bus drove into a nursery in Quebec, Canada Wednesday, police said. Six were injured in the deadly crash in the suburb of Laval in Montreal, and police think the incident was intentional. “We think it’s deliberate but we don't know the motive,” Laval Police Chief Pierre Broche said. The 51-year-old city bus driver exited the bus, took off his clothes and acted strangely after the crash, according to an eyewitness who said the driver “didn’t stop yelling.” “He wasn’t saying words,” the witness added. The driver, Pierre Ny St-Amand, has been arrested and faces homicide and dangerous driving charges.