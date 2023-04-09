Cops Thwart New IRA Bomb Plot Ahead of Biden’s Visit to Ireland
‘CAN’T KEEP ME OUT’
Irish police have reportedly intervened to stop a terror attack planned by the New IRA, an Irish republican dissident group, amid President Joe Biden’s visit to the country later this week. Biden is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland. “The belief is that the New IRA was planning some sort of attack to coincide with Biden’s visit,” a source told the Belfast Telegraph. That same source said that the British Army bomb squad was on the scene at Biden’s planned arrival site last week. “They were looking for parts to make a bomb,” the source said. Biden remained undeterred at the prospect of threats. “They can’t keep me out,” he told reporters two weeks ago.