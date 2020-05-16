Cops Used ‘False Information’ to Get Warrant for Breonna Taylor’s Home: Family Lawyer
Attorneys for the the family of Breonna Taylor, a black EMT shot eight times in her home by police, say Louisville Metro P.D. used false information to secure the warrant that led them to the 26-year-old, The Courier-Journal reports. Police linked Taylor with a suspect in a narcotics investigation, Jamarcus Glover, saying she visited his apartment two months prior with a US Postal Service package. A detective said he verified via a USPS inspector that Taylor had been receiving packages on Glover’s behalf. However, an inspector in Louisville said in an interview Friday that local police had not consulted with his office. The Taylor family’s attorney said the remark “directly contradicts what the police stated in the affidavit to secure a no-knock warrant for her home.” Glover had already been arrested the night Taylor was killed.