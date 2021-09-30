Cops Were Called to Laundrie’s Home Twice on Day Before Petito Was Reported Missing
WHY?
Police in North Port, Florida, were called to Brian Laundrie’s parents’ home twice on the day before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family, according to police call logs obtained by the Daily Mail. Petito was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11, ten days after Brain Laundrie returned to Florida alone from their road trip. Cops were called to the home twice on Sept. 10, and three times on Sept. 11. The calls were classified as “public service” calls—the first two were marked as “problem settled” on the police reports, while the three on Sept. 11 were marked as “problem settled,” “no police action needed,” and “report submitted.”
All up, 46 emergency calls were made to the home between Sept. 10 and Sept. 27, with police attending in-person on Sept. 14, 15, 16, and twice on Sept 17. Much of the police logs have been redacted, so names and specific details about the calls are unknown. Laundrie’s whereabouts are still unknown.