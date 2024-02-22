Cops Who Bungled Uvalde Response Called for Grand Jury Testimony: Report
A IS FOR ACCOUNTABILITY
A grand jury investigating the botched law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting has issued a number of subpoenas to officers who responded that day in 2022, according to the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV. Multiple sources confirmed the orders to both outlets on Thursday, but were restricted by state law from disclosing further details, including how many were issued and to whom. Testimony is reportedly set to begin in the matter next week, and could continue for months. The subpoenas’ issuance comes more than 20 months after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Nearly 400 officers from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies descended on the scene, with the first arriving three minutes after the shooting started, but it would be more than an hour before the gunman was finally taken down. It was not immediately clear Thursday whether the subpoenaed officers were targets or just witnesses in the investigation, the conclusion of which could end in criminal charges should nine of 12 jurors on the panel vote for any indictments.