Cops Won’t Charge Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Over Instagram Live Gun Video
CASE CLOSED
Police in Colorado said Wednesday that they had closed an investigation into whether Ja Morant had violated gun laws after posting an Instagram Live video in which he displayed what appeared to be a firearm in a nightclub. The Glendale Police Department added in its press release that it had declined to charge the 23-year-old Memphis Grizzlies star. “Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime,” the Glendale Police Department said in a press release. On Saturday, after the video was posted, the Grizzlies said that Morant would miss the team’s next two games, but pointedly did not call his absence a suspension. He is expected to remain away while the NBA separately investigates the incident and whether Morant violated league rules, which prohibit players from possessing firearms or similar weapons when present at a team or NBA facility or traveling on NBA-related business.