Atlanta Cops Won’t Face Charges for Death of Black Man Shot Twice in Back

More than two years after the shooting death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks sparked fiery protests across Atlanta, a special prosecutor says the officer who fired two shots into the Black man’s back will not be prosecuted for murder.

Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe was allowed to protect himself from “great bodily harm” when he shot Brooks, Georgia special prosecutor Pete Skandalakis insisted on Tuesday. An aggravated assault charge was also dropped against a second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, who kicked Brooks.

The actions of the two officers, who are both white, were “objectively reasonable,” and they were permitted to use deadly force to protect themselves, Skandalakis said in a press conference.

“The use of deadly force was objectively reasonable and they did not act with criminal intent,” Skandalakis said.

The special prosecutor claimed that Rolfe was authorized to fire at Brooks because he was violent with the officers, punching Brosnan hard enough to cause a concussion and stealing his taser. In the seconds before Rolfe opened fire, Skandalakis said Brooks pointed the taser in the officer’s direction and fired.

Rolfe then fired three shots from his handgun, all within .56 seconds of each other, Skandalakis said. Two of them struck Brooks’ back, killing him.

“When a suspect threatens an officer with deadly force and then turns before the officer can respond with gunfire, the result can include gunshot wounds to the back,” Skandalakis said.

Brooks was killed on June 12, 2020, after Rolfe and Brosnan tried to arrest him in the parking lot of a south Atlanta Wendy’s, where he had fallen asleep in the drive-thru.

The encounter between the trio escalated when officers tried to arrest Brooks for driving drunk, Skandalakis said. That’s when the 27-year-old became violent, the prosecutor said, knocking off the body-worn cameras of both officers in a struggle while trying to flee.

Brooks’ death sent Atlanta, which was already reeling in the aftermath of protests for George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police in Minnesota, into further turmoil.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shield stepped down in the wake of Brooks’ death, as an exodus of Atlanta police officers resigned along with her. The killing also sparked weeks of fiery protests in the city that turned destructive at times, which included the burning of the Wendy’s where Brooks was shot.