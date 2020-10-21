CHEAT SHEET
Miami Attorney Is Also a 'Serial' Bank Robber, FBI Says
Aaron Honaker, an attorney who worked at boutique firms in Miami-Dade’s Coral Gables, has been unmasked by the FBI as a “serial bank robber” who allegedly hit five banks in the last three weeks. The 41-year-old was even on his way to a bank on Tuesday night when Coral Gables police arrested him but the FBI didn’t say whether he was intending to rob his sixth bank. Honaker, who was admitted to the Florida bar in 2008, has worked at a top international law firm and was described highly by colleagues, according to Local 10. “I have no explanation as to how he got to this point,” a former colleague said. Honaker’s first court appearance is set for Wednesday afternoon in Miami federal court.