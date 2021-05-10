This Wine Preservation System Changed My Drinking Habits

Scouting Report: The Coravin Pivot is a great improvement on the Coravin. It’s far less expensive, much easier to use, and preserves wine for up to four weeks so you don’t feel the need to finish the bottle once opened.

There’s one problem I frequently have with drinking wine: once I open the bottle, it’s hard not to feel like if my partner and I don’t drink it all, it’s going to waste. That’s not a great feeling to have, and thankfully, the Coravin exists as a way to drink wine without removing the cork. While I liked the system a lot when I tested it, I will say, not only is it expensive, it’s also a little strange to use. I couldn’t be happier though, because Coravin just came out with a new and improved preservation system, one I prefer much more than their old model, and it’s also far less expensive.

The Coravin Pivot

The Coravin Pivot is the new and improved version of the Coravin and it’s incredibly easy to use. All you do is remove the cork (or screw cap) and then place a Coravin stopper in the bottle. From there, the system slides in through a hole, like a straw, you tilt the bottle as if you were pouring, press a button, and wine comes out of the funnel thanks to a little help from the argon gas capsule. When you’re done pouring, you can pull the system out, close the stopper, and it’s as if there was a cork in it the whole time.

They say you can keep wine good for up to 4 weeks—I made it to about 3 weeks before the bottle became empty, but the wine still tasted delicious at the 3 week mark. I love how easy it is to use—I find myself using it much more frequently than the old model, and limiting my pours of wine to one glass a night. Another nice feature is that since the cork is already removed, if you want to just pull the stopper out and pour, you can (although it won’t stay preserved for as long).

Not only am I drinking a little less wine these days, I’m enjoying the glasses I do have much more. Not only do they taste extra delicious, I don’t feel like I have to finish the whole bottle—I can just enjoy my one glass a night (ok, maybe two).

