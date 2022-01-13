CHEAT SHEET
Former Teen ISIS Fan Gets Life for Killing His Friend During a Sleepover
A Florida judge on Thursday sentenced teenage killer and erstwhile ISIS fan Corey Johnson to life in prison for fatally stabbing a 13-year-old friend during a sleepover. Johnson, who was 17 at the time of the 2018 murder, attacked Jovanni Sierra after the boy made a denigrating comment about Islam, upsetting Johnson, a new convert to the faith, according to prosecutors. In court, Johnson denounced ISIS, which had captured his attention after discovering the extremist group online, and apologized for “contributing to the spread of evil,” ThePalm Beach Post reported. “I am truly in disbelief that I could have done something so terrible,” Johnson, now 21, said. “That’s not who I am, and I’m not a violent person.”