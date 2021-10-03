Trump Donor Claims Corey Lewandowski Bragged About Killing a Man as He Sexually Harassed Her
‘VILE AND DISGUSTING’
According to police reports obtained by the Daily Mail, super PAC donor Trashelle Odom told cops that she was scared for her safety after Corey Lewandowski boasted that he “stabbed a man in the back of the head and killed him.” Odom, who along with her husband is a donor to a pro-Trump Super PAC, has accused Trump’s former campaign manager of groping her and “stalking” her at the dinner, along with other creepy behavior. Odom said she initially thought Lewandowski was joking, but he became more and more aggressive, asserting that he “works out twice a day, that he runs 400 miles a week, and that’s why he can last for eight hours at a time in bed,” per police records. Lewandowski also wouldn’t stop bragging about how his “dick is four times bigger than a normal dick,” said Odom. She told police that Lewandowski claimed to have murdered at least two people, telling her, “When I was 10, I stabbed someone over and over again, killing him,” and that later in life he had “stabbed a man in the back of the head, also killing him.” After Odom’s accusations surfaced about the married father-of-four, Lewandowski was removed from his role at Make America Great Again Action. In a statement, Odom’s husband, John, called Lewandowski’s actions “violent, harassing, and traumatizing” and thanked Team Trump for “taking swift and decisive action.”