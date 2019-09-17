CHEAT SHEET
Corey Lewandowski Caught in Lie to MSNBC During House Testimony
Corey Lewandowski was caught in a lie during his House testimony when Democratic counsel Barry Berke played him a clip from an interview he gave to MSNBC’s Ari Melber in February of this year. In the clip, Lewandowski said he didn’t remember President Trump ever asking him to “get involved’ with Jeff Sessions or the Justice Department “in any way shape or form ever.” But in his earlier testimony on Tuesday Lewandowski confirmed, as the Mueller Report states, that the president did ask him to urge the attorney general to limit the Mueller investigation to exclude the 2016 campaign.
When Berke asked, “That wasn’t true, was it?” in reference to the MSNBC answer, Lewandowski, who is currently running for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, replied, “I have no obligation to be honest with the media because they are just as dishonest as anybody else.” Pressed further by the lawyer, Lewandowski ultimately admitted that “perhaps I was inaccurate that time,” but insisted that he is a “truth-teller” when he’s under oath.
Speaking on MSNBC after Lewandowski’s exchange with Berke, Ari Melber said he found it “really striking to see, under oath, someone to admit to their lying and then explain the reason is their disrespect as stated for the press.” He added that “whatever one’s view of the press,” Lewandowski “would also seem to want to have an obligation to his own supporters, to the public, to the citizenry of this country, that he could tell the truth.”
In an email to The Daily Beast, Melber said he “would be happy” to have Lewandowski back on his MSNBC show to address his comments.