Corey Lewandowski Forgoes NH Senate Run, Claims ‘I Would Have Won’
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski took to Twitter on Tuesday to announced that he will not run for Senate in New Hampshire. At the same time, he made the Trumpian boast that he “would have won” if he had tossed his hat into the race.
“After much consideration I have decided to forgo a campaign for the US Senate,” he tweeted. “While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am certain I would have won. My priorities remain my family and ensuring that @realDonaldTrump is re-elected POTUS.”
Lewandowski, who essentially used his off-the-rails September congressional testimony as an unofficial launch of a long-teased Senate campaign, added that he was “truly humbled” by the support he received and that he will soon make an endorsement in the GOP primary “to ensure we defeat Jeanne Shaheen in 2020.”