Corey Lewandowski Tests Positive for COVID-19 Amid Voter Fraud Crusade
SURPRISE, SURPRISE
Corey Lewandowski, the Trump adviser who has been bringing bogus illegal voting and election fraud lawsuits, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, The New York Times reports. On Saturday, a mask-less Lewansowki appeared alongside Rudy Giuliani and other Trump campaign figures at a bizarre event outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia. Days earlier, he yelled into a megaphone alongside Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Giuliani, and Florida attorney Pam Bondi at a press briefing outside a Philadelphia ballot-counting site. He was at an Election Night party at the White House that is emerging as a possible superspreader event. Several others at the party have since tested positive including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump campaign legal aide David Bossie, White House political director Brian Jack, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, and several aides.