‘I Just Broke Down’: Corey Lewandowski’s Accuser Speaks Out About His Return

The woman who accused Corey Lewandowski of harassing and stalking her in a hotel—the incident that saw him ousted from Donald Trump’s orbit in 2021—fought back tears as she discussed his return to politics on Friday.

Trashelle Odom, who describes herself as a proud Republican, told CBS News she “just broke down” when a friend called her this summer and said that the Trump campaign was bringing Lewandowski back on board.

Lewandowski’s return to MAGA politics came just three years after Odom, then the 32-year-old wife of a deep-pocketed GOP donor, alleged that he sexually harassed her at a Las Vegas charity event.

Odom detailed that night in her CBS interview, saying she recalled Lewandowski placing his hands in her lap without permission as they sat at dinner. She said that Lewandowski caressed her leg and was “going up my side and like, trying to touch my butt.”

“I felt like I was his prey,” she told CBS News. “He was very persistent, aggressive.”

At one point, Odom said that Lewandowski threw his drink at her. When she confronted him about it, Odom said he started laughing. After the dinner, Lewandowski was accused of stalking Odom through the venue while spewing lewd remarks—like boasting about how his “workout routines” contributed to his sexual prowess. Odom reported it all to police.

Lewandowski, who was Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, was charged with criminal sexual harassment but got a plea deal that included “impulse control training.” He also had to pay a $1,000 fine and apologized to Odom in court for “any discomfort he may have caused her.”

Odom said that Lewandowski offered her more than $30,000 to keep quiet about the episode, but she refused. She said Friday that Trump himself even gave her a call to apologize and say that Lewandowski was drunk. Donald Trump Jr. gave her a call, too.

“He was very kind and said things to make me feel like Corey would not be there anymore,” Odom said Friday, recalling her convo with Don Jr.

The incident with Odom came years after Lewandowski was hit with other concerning accusations from women, including one who told police that Lewandowski, against her wishes, had slapped her butt during a holiday party in 2017 at the Trump International Hotel. That woman ultimately declined to press charges.

Odom, now 35, emphasized that she doesn’t want her trauma to be politicized so close to Election Day, but said she felt she had to speak out after seeing Lewandowski once again being a public figure in the Trump campaign. She said she fears Lewandowski has not changed.

“If I can give just a little bit to one person, me speaking up is worth it,” she said through tears.