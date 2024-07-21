‘The Squad’ Is Coming Around to Kamala Harris for President

Members of “The Squad” appear to be warming up to Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee, with several of the progressive lawmakers even issuing formal endorsements after President Joe Biden announced that he would not seek re-election—endorsing Harris himself on his way out the door.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) have all come out with statements endorsing Harris as “our next president” and the Democratic Party’s best chance at beating Donald Trump in November.

“The people’s vote was a vote not only for President Biden, but a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and her ability to defeat MAGA extremism across the country,” said Bush, the first Squad member to publicly endorse Harris in a statement.

In Pressley’s statement, she said “it is clear that Vice President Kamala Harris is the best person to lead our party and our nation forward.”

Omar tweeted a thanks to Biden for his service on X and said she was “thrilled to support [Kamala Harris] as our Democratic nominee and remain committed to working alongside her to defeat Donald Trump in November.”

However, two Squad members, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, have yet to endorse Harris. It remains unclear whether they will.

Ocasio-Cortez warned liberal voters in an Instagram live session Saturday that some Democrats want Biden and Harris off the ticket.

Harris launched her presidential campaign just minutes after Biden’s endorsement and announced that she would “earn and win” the nomination.

Several key Democratic leaders have thrown their support behind her with endorsements since then, though some big names within the party—including former President Barack Obama and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)—have not yet endorsed Harris.